Diversified Trust Co Reduces Position in The Clorox Company $CLX

Diversified Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Clorox alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,085,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,699,000 after acquiring an additional 589,544 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 688.7% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 587,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,535,000 after acquiring an additional 513,171 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 412.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 598,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,167,000 after acquiring an additional 481,846 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 707,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,107,000 after acquiring an additional 421,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 11,108.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 349,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,409,000 after acquiring an additional 346,015 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $129.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $142.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clorox

In other news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 15,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.78, for a total value of $1,861,774.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 54,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,475.38. This represents a 21.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $120.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.52. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $116.53 and a 52 week high of $171.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.93.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 377.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-6.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 22nd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.07%.

About Clorox

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.