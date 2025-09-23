Diversified Trust Co Reduces Stock Position in Toast, Inc. $TOST

Diversified Trust Co cut its stake in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,867 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Toast were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TOST. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Toast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Toast by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 51,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Toast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Toast by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 147,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Toast news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 34,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $1,454,275.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 139,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,931,033.92. This trade represents a 19.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul D. Bell sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $529,750.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 226,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,615,682.96. The trade was a 5.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,342 shares of company stock valued at $3,804,710. Corporate insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

TOST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Toast from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Toast from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Toast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Toast in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Toast from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.65.

NYSE:TOST opened at $38.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 114.53 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.69. Toast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.75 and a 12 month high of $49.66.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Toast had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

