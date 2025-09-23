Diversified Trust Co Sells 112 Shares of Waters Corporation $WAT

Diversified Trust Co lessened its holdings in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,811 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Waters were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Waters in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Waters in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Waters by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 81 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its position in Waters by 5,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Waters during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.
Shares of WAT opened at $302.34 on Tuesday. Waters Corporation has a 1 year low of $275.05 and a 1 year high of $423.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $294.91 and a 200-day moving average of $329.54.
Several research analysts have weighed in on WAT shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $385.00 price objective on Waters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Waters from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $315.00 price objective on Waters and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen cut Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector outperform” rating and issued a $465.00 price target on shares of Waters in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $378.73.
Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.
