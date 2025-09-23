Diversified Trust Co Sells 126 Shares of Otis Worldwide Corporation $OTIS

Diversified Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OTIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $89.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.98. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a 12 month low of $84.25 and a 12 month high of $106.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.71.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 30.95%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Otis Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

