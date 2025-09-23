Diversified Trust Co Sells 1,641 Shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation $RL

Diversified Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 34.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,641 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RL. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,258 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,081 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,340,000 after buying an additional 21,006 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at $558,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 130,201 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,074,000 after buying an additional 42,471 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $385.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $355.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $360.00 to $353.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.41.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $307.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ralph Lauren Corporation has a 12 month low of $176.61 and a 12 month high of $321.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $299.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.61.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 10.91%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Corporation will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.9125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.15%.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

