Diversified Trust Co Sells 48 Shares of Credit Acceptance Corporation $CACC

Diversified Trust Co lessened its position in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,296 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CACC. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the first quarter worth about $26,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 206.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CACC opened at $496.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 22.03, a quick ratio of 22.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. Credit Acceptance Corporation has a 12 month low of $414.15 and a 12 month high of $560.00. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $497.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $496.13.

Credit Acceptance ( NASDAQ:CACC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $8.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.84 by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $583.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.30 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Corporation will post 53.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Credit Acceptance news, COO Jonathan Lum sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.61, for a total transaction of $3,075,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 31,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,143,626.73. This trade represents a 16.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth Booth sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.59, for a total transaction of $2,026,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 68,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,506,884.44. This represents a 5.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,697 shares of company stock worth $17,780,655. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

