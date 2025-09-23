Diversified Trust Co Sells 5,815 Shares of Monster Beverage Corporation $MNST

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its holdings in Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,815 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 37.1% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at $43,000. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total value of $637,300.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 51,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,262,402.43. This represents a 16.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $63.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.98. The stock has a market cap of $62.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.54. Monster Beverage Corporation has a 12-month low of $45.70 and a 12-month high of $67.13.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 20.54%.The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MNST. UBS Group upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Monster Beverage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.19.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

