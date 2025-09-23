Domino’s Pizza Inc $DPZ Shares Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $3,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on DPZ. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $564.00 to $574.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $490.78.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 0.9%

DPZ opened at $424.96 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $455.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $461.68. The firm has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.09. Domino’s Pizza Inc has a twelve month low of $397.12 and a twelve month high of $500.55.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.49% and a negative return on equity of 15.09%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza Inc will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.74 per share. This represents a $6.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director James A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.49, for a total transaction of $451,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,842.16. This trade represents a 22.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Free Report)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.