DT Midstream, Inc. $DTM Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,064 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in DT Midstream by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in DT Midstream by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in DT Midstream by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DTM opened at $107.82 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.62. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $114.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.77.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.70 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 33.90% and a return on equity of 8.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. DT Midstream has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.050-4.450 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 87.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on DTM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DT Midstream news, VP Melissa Cox sold 4,755 shares of DT Midstream stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total value of $496,754.85. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 5,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,214.37. The trade was a 47.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Profile

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

