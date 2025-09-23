Eastman Chemical Company $EMN Stock Holdings Lifted by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 414.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 164,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,196 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $12,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 155,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,702,000 after purchasing an additional 8,708 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,494,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 882.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EMN opened at $64.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.26. Eastman Chemical Company has a one year low of $56.78 and a one year high of $114.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.12). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Eastman Chemical has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.250-1.250 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical Company will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.63%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. KeyCorp set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.77.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

