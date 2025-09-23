Eaton Vance Short Duration Municipal Income ETF $EVSM Shares Purchased by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EVSM – Free Report) by 203.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,432 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Short Duration Municipal Income ETF were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVSM. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Short Duration Municipal Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Short Duration Municipal Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $463,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Municipal Income ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Municipal Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EVSM opened at $50.63 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.01. Eaton Vance Short Duration Municipal Income ETF has a one year low of $48.63 and a one year high of $50.73.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Municipal Income ETF Company Profile

The Eaton Vance Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (EVSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in USD-denominated tax-exempt municipal bonds, rated investment grade and with a portfolio maturity of less than three years.

