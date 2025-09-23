Embracer Group AB (publ) (LON:0GFE) Shares Up 3% – Time to Buy?

Embracer Group AB (publ) (LON:0GFE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 101.94 ($1.38) and last traded at GBX 100.89 ($1.36). Approximately 16,593 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 70,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 97.91 ($1.32).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.59. The stock has a market cap of £88.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.31 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 94.79 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 105.37.

Embracer Group AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes PC, console, mobile, VR, and board games for the games market worldwide. The company also publishes films and comic books, as well as engages in the trading of card games. It distributes games through retailers, physical stores, and digital distributors.

