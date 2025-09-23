Essex Savings Bank Acquires 351 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Essex Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,288 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.8% of Essex Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Vista Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Stonekeep Investments LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC now owns 13,811 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, SWAN Capital LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $288.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.30.

Amazon.com stock opened at $227.63 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.38 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The business had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $4,403,237.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,178,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,712,473.16. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.49, for a total value of $558,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 518,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,769,384.43. The trade was a 0.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock valued at $5,676,032,574. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

