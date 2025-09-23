Evercore ISI Has Lowered Expectations for Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) Stock Price

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Monday,Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

JSPR has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Jasper Therapeutics from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Jasper Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Jasper Therapeutics from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Jasper Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.63.

Jasper Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ JSPR opened at $2.54 on Monday. Jasper Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.27 and a one year high of $26.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.86 and a 200 day moving average of $4.18. The company has a market capitalization of $41.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.77.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($0.54). On average, equities analysts predict that Jasper Therapeutics will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Jasper Therapeutics by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Jasper Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Marex Group plc purchased a new position in Jasper Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Jasper Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Jasper Therapeutics by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 233,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 23,453 shares in the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jasper Therapeutics

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy.

