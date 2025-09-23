Expand Energy Corporation $EXE Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) by 29.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expand Energy were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXE. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Expand Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,507,000. Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Expand Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $446,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Expand Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expand Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $466,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Expand Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,592,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Expand Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Capital One Financial cut their price objective on Expand Energy from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Expand Energy from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Mizuho set a $136.00 price objective on Expand Energy in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Expand Energy from $150.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expand Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.46.

Shares of EXE opened at $98.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 251.96 and a beta of 0.46. Expand Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $77.41 and a fifty-two week high of $123.35.

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Expand Energy had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 5.76%. As a group, analysts forecast that Expand Energy Corporation will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. Expand Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 589.74%.

In other news, COO Joshua J. Viets acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.16 per share, for a total transaction of $184,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer directly owned 61,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,684,060.16. This represents a 3.35% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Domenic J. Dell’osso, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $95.86 per share, with a total value of $239,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 166,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,981,299.90. The trade was a 1.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

