Farther Finance Advisors LLC Acquires 104 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 3,533.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Republic Services by 380.8% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In other news, EVP Gregg Brummer sold 7,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total value of $1,716,651.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,060 shares in the company, valued at $949,796.40. This trade represents a 64.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 4,258 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $234.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,246.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 109,816,832 shares in the company, valued at $25,797,072,005.12. The trade was a 0.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Republic Services Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of RSG opened at $226.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $234.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.65. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $197.60 and a 52 week high of $258.75.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 12.97%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Republic Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.820-6.900 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 34.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RSG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Melius initiated coverage on Republic Services in a report on Monday, June 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Melius Research raised Republic Services to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 9th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on Republic Services from $257.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Republic Services from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Republic Services from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.58.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

