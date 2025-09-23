Farther Finance Advisors LLC Acquires 57,048 Shares of iShares Silver Trust $SLV

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 674.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,048 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,832,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,725,000 after buying an additional 924,353 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,217,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,607,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,514,000 after buying an additional 1,460,084 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,105,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,260,000 after buying an additional 166,148 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,235,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,288,000 after buying an additional 207,050 shares during the period.

Shares of SLV opened at $40.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.69 and a 200-day moving average of $32.54. The company has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.59. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $26.19 and a one year high of $40.05.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

