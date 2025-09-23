Farther Finance Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 212,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,271,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares in the last quarter. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Davis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,078,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,259,000 after purchasing an additional 18,069 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $132.88 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $90.06 and a 1-year high of $150.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $74.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.49.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 14.92%.The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.38%.

EMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Stephens increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Emerson Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.39.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

