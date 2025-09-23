Farther Finance Advisors LLC Buys 1,314 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF $COWZ

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COWZ. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,657 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 171.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 28,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $904,000.

BATS:COWZ opened at $57.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.75. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $46.64 and a twelve month high of $61.92.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

