Farther Finance Advisors LLC Buys 19,217 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF $PAVE

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 66.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,217 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 18,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period.
Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Up 13.6%
Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $47.07 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.24. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $46.26.
About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF
The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- How The Weak Dollar Is Fueling These Global Stock Surges
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- 3 Recession-Ready Stocks That Thrive When the Economy Sputters
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- 3 Automation-Focused Stocks Flying Under the Radar
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.