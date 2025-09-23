Farther Finance Advisors LLC Buys 3,825 Shares of AppLovin Corporation $APP

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 142.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AppLovin by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,830,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,724,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,536 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in AppLovin by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,588,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,752,000 after buying an additional 1,769,400 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in AppLovin by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,270,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,486,000 after buying an additional 1,185,859 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in AppLovin by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,011,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,876,000 after buying an additional 992,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kensico Capital Management Corp lifted its position in AppLovin by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 2,879,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,849,000 after buying an additional 328,000 shares in the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Zacks Research raised shares of AppLovin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $501.95.

AppLovin Stock Performance

Shares of AppLovin stock opened at $643.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $457.27 and a 200-day moving average of $367.01. AppLovin Corporation has a 1-year low of $124.59 and a 1-year high of $657.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company has a market cap of $217.66 billion, a PE ratio of 91.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 2.44.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.21. AppLovin had a net margin of 45.72% and a return on equity of 252.67%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 26,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.23, for a total transaction of $11,534,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,590,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,219,472.42. This represents a 1.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.97, for a total transaction of $170,789.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,105.50. This trade represents a 10.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,156,788 shares of company stock worth $514,863,333. Insiders own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Company Profile

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.