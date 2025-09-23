Farther Finance Advisors LLC Buys 5,581 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 43.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,289 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,581 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 179.7% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ANET. Melius Research increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.88.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $145.51 on Tuesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $156.32. The stock has a market cap of $182.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.59 and a 200 day moving average of $102.73.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.90% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,785,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.22, for a total transaction of $243,175,176.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,698,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,191,640.28. This trade represents a 23.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,582,614 shares of company stock worth $983,487,717. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

