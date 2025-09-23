Farther Finance Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December $PDEC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lowered its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,984 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December were worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 37,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 20,110 shares in the last quarter. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth approximately $490,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth approximately $623,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Stock Up 9.6%

PDEC stock opened at $41.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.98 and a 200 day moving average of $39.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.48. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December has a 52 week low of $34.71 and a 52 week high of $40.65.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.