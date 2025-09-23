Farther Finance Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF $BUCK

Farther Finance Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BUCK – Free Report) by 41.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,361 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned 0.56% of Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BUCK. Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new position in Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF during the first quarter worth $272,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 528,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF during the first quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF during the first quarter worth $649,000.

Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of BUCK stock opened at $23.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.81. Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $24.85.

About Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF

The Simplify Stable Income ETF (BUCK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by holding a short-term portfolio of income-producing US Treasurys and utilizing an option spread writing strategy. BUCK was launched on Oct 27, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BUCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.