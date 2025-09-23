Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $2.18 Million Stake in Fiserv, Inc. $FI

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FI. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3,150.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 218.5% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE:FI opened at $130.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.86 and a 200-day moving average of $170.39. The company has a market cap of $70.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.94. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $128.22 and a one year high of $238.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Fiserv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.150-10.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $240.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $268.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.36.

View Our Latest Research Report on FI

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.