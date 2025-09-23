Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $2.20 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF $DISV

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,345 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DISV. XY Planning Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,864,000. Aegis Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $351,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 546,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,515,000 after acquiring an additional 78,154 shares during the period. Avant Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,538,000. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 199,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,807,000 after acquiring an additional 7,228 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Up 36.0%

Shares of DISV opened at $35.70 on Tuesday. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.48 and a 12-month high of $34.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.97.

About Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

