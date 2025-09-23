Farther Finance Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF $DFAI

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 50.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,112 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 14,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC now owns 209,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,231,000 after buying an additional 9,404 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,112,000. Pioneer Wealth Management Group grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pioneer Wealth Management Group now owns 1,141,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,467,000 after buying an additional 36,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 35,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFAI opened at $36.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.67. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $27.67 and a 1-year high of $36.64. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.84.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

