Farther Finance Advisors LLC Purchases 23,577 Shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF $BALT

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) by 47.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,577 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BALT stock opened at $32.78 on Tuesday. Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.35 and a fifty-two week high of $32.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.14.

About Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

