Farther Finance Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,138 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $23,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. University of Illinois Foundation purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 212.0% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Zacks Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Evercore ISI set a $298.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $327.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.78.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $312.55 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $202.16 and a 1-year high of $315.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $859.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $296.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.93.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%.The company had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.12 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 28.73%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

