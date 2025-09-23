Farther Finance Advisors LLC Sells 19,792 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF $SCHA

Farther Finance Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,792 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 182.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 57,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 37,271 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 100,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 51,064 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $313,000. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 12,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $28.19 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.76 and a 200-day moving average of $24.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $28.57.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.