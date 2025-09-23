Fermata Advisors LLC Sells 10,608 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Fermata Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 35.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 10,608 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,089,414,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,374,921,000 after purchasing an additional 103,889,872 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 12,173.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 48,837,781 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,293,039,000 after purchasing an additional 48,439,859 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,652,571 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,864,026,000 after purchasing an additional 23,948,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $2,987,733,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total transaction of $44,052,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,183,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,765,768.80. The trade was a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.58, for a total transaction of $4,972,240.00. Following the sale, the director owned 143,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,466,747.80. This trade represents a 16.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,109,874 shares of company stock valued at $698,280,697 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $183.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $184.55. The company has a market cap of $4.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.35.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The company had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday. Truist Financial increased their target price on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Benchmark increased their target price on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.47.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

