Financial Comparison: GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) vs. Revvity (NYSE:RVTY)

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) and GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Revvity has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GoodRx has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Revvity and GoodRx, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Revvity 0 4 10 0 2.71 GoodRx 0 6 5 0 2.45

Profitability

Revvity presently has a consensus price target of $119.29, suggesting a potential upside of 38.09%. GoodRx has a consensus price target of $5.80, suggesting a potential upside of 42.51%. Given GoodRx’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GoodRx is more favorable than Revvity.

This table compares Revvity and GoodRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revvity 10.19% 7.66% 4.73% GoodRx 4.33% 8.86% 4.50%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.7% of Revvity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.8% of GoodRx shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Revvity shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of GoodRx shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Revvity and GoodRx”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revvity $2.76 billion 3.64 $270.39 million $2.36 36.60 GoodRx $792.32 million 1.78 $16.39 million $0.10 40.70

Revvity has higher revenue and earnings than GoodRx. Revvity is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GoodRx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Revvity beats GoodRx on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Revvity



Revvity, Inc. provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market. Its products are used for testing and screening genetic abnormalities, disorders, and diseases, including down syndrome, hypothyroidism, muscular dystrophy, infertility, and various metabolic conditions. This segment also develops technologies that enable and support genomic workflows using protein coupled receptor and next-generation DNA sequencing for applications in oncology, immunodiagnostics, and drug discovery. It serves pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, laboratories, academic and research institutions, public health authorities, private healthcare organizations, doctors, and government agencies under the AutoDELFIA, BACS-on-Beads, BIOCHIPs, Bioo Scientific,BoBs , chemagic, Chitas, DELFIA, DELFIA Xpress, DOPlify, EONIS, EUROArray, EUROIMMUN, EUROLabWorkstation, EUROLINE, EUROPattern, Evolution Evoya, explorer, Fontus, Genoglyphix, GSP, Haoyuan, IDS, IDS-i10 IDS-i10T, IDS-iSYS, iLab, iQ, JANUS, LabChip, LifeCycle, LimsLink, Migele, MultiPROBE, NEXTFLEX, NextPrep, Pannoramic, Panthera Puncher, PG-Seq, PGFind PKamp, PreNAT II, Prime, Protein Clear, ProteinEXact, QSigh, QuantiVac, RONIA, Sciclone, SimplicityChrom, Specimen Gate,Superflex, Symbio, T-SPOT, Touch, Twister, Vanadis, VariSpec, ViaCord VICTOR 2D, and Zephyr brand name. The company was formerly known as PerkinElmer, Inc. and changed its name to Revvity, Inc. in April 2023. Revvity, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About GoodRx



GoodRx Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices. It also offers other healthcare products and services, including subscriptions, and pharma manufacturer solutions, as well as telehealth services through the GoodRx Care platform. It serves pharmacy benefit managers who manage formularies and prescription transactions, including establishing pricing between consumers and pharmacies. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

