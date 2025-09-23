Financial Contrast: ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) vs. Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY)

Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY – Get Free Report) and ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Dividends

Murata Manufacturing pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. ESCO Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Murata Manufacturing pays out 35.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ESCO Technologies pays out 7.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Volatility & Risk

Murata Manufacturing has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ESCO Technologies has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Murata Manufacturing $11.45 billion 3.13 $1.54 billion $0.39 24.64 ESCO Technologies $1.03 billion 5.37 $101.88 million $4.44 48.07

This table compares Murata Manufacturing and ESCO Technologies”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Murata Manufacturing has higher revenue and earnings than ESCO Technologies. Murata Manufacturing is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ESCO Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Murata Manufacturing and ESCO Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Murata Manufacturing 12.51% 8.51% 7.28% ESCO Technologies 10.37% 11.19% 7.12%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Murata Manufacturing and ESCO Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Murata Manufacturing 0 0 0 0 0.00 ESCO Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

ESCO Technologies has a consensus price target of $187.50, indicating a potential downside of 12.14%. Given ESCO Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ESCO Technologies is more favorable than Murata Manufacturing.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.8% of Murata Manufacturing shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.7% of ESCO Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of ESCO Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ESCO Technologies beats Murata Manufacturing on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Murata Manufacturing

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells ceramic-based passive electronic components and solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers capacitors, inductors, noise suppression products/EMI suppression filters/ESD protection devices, resistors, thermistors, sensors, timing devices, quartz devices, sound components, power products, batteries, micro mechatronics, RFID product, baluns, couplers, filters, phase shifters, RF switches, front-end modules, SAW components, connectors, antennas, connectivity modules, wireless connectivity platforms, ionizers/active oxygen modules, and transformers. It also offers Femtet, a CAE software that solves various engineering challenges; and provides silver oxide battery. In addition, the company provides connectivity, Wifi sensing, IOT, AI, and RFID solutions. Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. offers its products for use in communications equipment, mobility, enterprise system, industrial, healthcare, medical, personal electronics applications, and other sectors. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Nagaokakyo, Japan.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Inc. produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines. It also designs, develops, and manufactures elastomeric-based signature reduction solutions for U.S. naval vessels; and mission-critical bushings, pins, sleeves, and precision-tolerance machined components for landing gear, rotor heads, engine mounts, flight controls, and actuation systems for the aerospace and defense industries. The Utility Solutions Group segment provides diagnostic testing solutions that enable electric power grid operators to assess the integrity of high-voltage power delivery equipment; and decision support tools for the renewable energy industry, primarily wind and solar. The RF Test & Measurement segment designs and manufactures RF test and secure communication facilities, acoustic test enclosures, RF and magnetically shielded rooms, RF measurement systems, and broadcast and recording studios; and RF absorptive materials, filters, antennas, field probes, test cells, proprietary measurement software, and other test accessories to perform various tests. The company distributes its products through a network of distributors, sales representatives, direct sales teams, and in-house sales personnel. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Saint Louis, Missouri.

