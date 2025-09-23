Financial Review: Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) and Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) and Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Atmus Filtration Technologies and Tetra Tech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atmus Filtration Technologies 0 3 2 0 2.40 Tetra Tech 0 2 2 0 2.50

Atmus Filtration Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $45.40, suggesting a potential downside of 1.52%. Tetra Tech has a consensus target price of $41.67, suggesting a potential upside of 18.30%. Given Tetra Tech’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tetra Tech is more favorable than Atmus Filtration Technologies.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atmus Filtration Technologies 11.22% 83.23% 17.32% Tetra Tech 3.94% 24.70% 9.99%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Atmus Filtration Technologies and Tetra Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

32.7% of Atmus Filtration Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.9% of Tetra Tech shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Atmus Filtration Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Tetra Tech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Atmus Filtration Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Tetra Tech pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Atmus Filtration Technologies pays out 9.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Tetra Tech pays out 32.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Tetra Tech has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years. Tetra Tech is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

Atmus Filtration Technologies has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tetra Tech has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Atmus Filtration Technologies and Tetra Tech”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atmus Filtration Technologies $1.67 billion 2.27 $185.60 million $2.26 20.40 Tetra Tech $5.20 billion 1.78 $333.38 million $0.80 44.03

Tetra Tech has higher revenue and earnings than Atmus Filtration Technologies. Atmus Filtration Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tetra Tech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Tetra Tech beats Atmus Filtration Technologies on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atmus Filtration Technologies

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users. Its products are used in on-highway commercial vehicles and off-highway agriculture, construction, mining, and power generation vehicles and equipment. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc. provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services. This segment serves federal, state, and local governments; and development agencies in water resources analysis and water management, environmental monitoring, data analytics, government consulting, waste management, and a range of civil infrastructure master planning and engineering design markets. The CIG segment provides early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, feasibility studies and assessments, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and environmental remediation and reconstruction services, and industrial water treatment services. This segment serves natural resources, energy, and utilities markets, as well as sustainable infrastructure master planning and engineering design for facilities, transportation, and local development projects. Tetra Tech, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

