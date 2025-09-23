Financial Review: Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) and Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) and Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Blackstone Secured Lending Fund and Gladstone Investment”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blackstone Secured Lending Fund $1.33 billion 4.74 $694.10 million $2.84 9.63 Gladstone Investment $93.66 million 5.68 $65.32 million $2.17 6.41

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has higher revenue and earnings than Gladstone Investment. Gladstone Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Blackstone Secured Lending Fund, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

36.5% of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.9% of Gladstone Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Gladstone Investment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund pays an annual dividend of $3.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.3%. Gladstone Investment pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund pays out 108.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Gladstone Investment pays out 44.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund and Gladstone Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackstone Secured Lending Fund 0 3 4 0 2.57 Gladstone Investment 0 3 0 0 2.00

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund currently has a consensus price target of $31.32, suggesting a potential upside of 14.58%. Gladstone Investment has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential downside of 3.02%. Given Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is more favorable than Gladstone Investment.

Volatility & Risk

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gladstone Investment has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Blackstone Secured Lending Fund and Gladstone Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackstone Secured Lending Fund 44.25% 12.07% 5.48% Gladstone Investment 83.78% 7.33% 3.53%

Summary

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund beats Gladstone Investment on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act). In addition, the Fund elected to be treated for U.S. federal income tax purposes, as a regulated investment company (RIC), as defined under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the Code). The fund also intends to continue to comply with the requirements prescribed by the Code in order to maintain tax treatment as a RIC. The fund's investment objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective primarily through originated loans, equity and other securities, including syndicated loans, of private U.S. companies, specifically small and middle market companies, typically in the form of first lien senior secured and unitranche loans (including first out/last out loans), and to a lesser extent, second lien, third lien, unsecured and subordinated loans and other debt and equity securities.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options. The fund does not invest in start-ups. The fund seeks to invest in manufacturing, consumer products and business/consumer services sector. It seeks to invest in small and mid-sized companies based in the United States. The fund prefers to make debt investments between $5 million and $30 million and equity investments between $10 million and $40 million in companies. The fund seeks to invest in companies with revenue between $20 million and $100 million. The fund invests in companies with EBITDA from $3 million to $20 million. It seeks minority equity ownership and prefers to hold a board seat in its portfolio companies. It also prefers to take majority stake in its portfolio companies. The fund typically holds the investments for seven years and exits via sale or recapitalization, initial public offering, or sale to third party.

