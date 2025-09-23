Financial Survey: Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) versus DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) and Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Volatility and Risk

DICK’S Sporting Goods has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bath & Body Works has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for DICK’S Sporting Goods and Bath & Body Works, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DICK’S Sporting Goods 0 10 10 0 2.50 Bath & Body Works 0 3 12 0 2.80

Dividends

DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus target price of $235.83, indicating a potential upside of 7.28%. Bath & Body Works has a consensus target price of $39.69, indicating a potential upside of 53.36%. Given Bath & Body Works’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bath & Body Works is more favorable than DICK’S Sporting Goods.

DICK’S Sporting Goods pays an annual dividend of $4.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Bath & Body Works pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. DICK’S Sporting Goods pays out 33.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bath & Body Works pays out 23.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. DICK’S Sporting Goods has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years. Bath & Body Works is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares DICK’S Sporting Goods and Bath & Body Works’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DICK’S Sporting Goods 8.52% 36.54% 11.01% Bath & Body Works 9.88% -48.43% 15.18%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DICK’S Sporting Goods and Bath & Body Works”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DICK’S Sporting Goods $13.44 billion 1.31 $1.17 billion $14.32 15.35 Bath & Body Works $7.31 billion 0.73 $798.00 million $3.37 7.68

DICK’S Sporting Goods has higher revenue and earnings than Bath & Body Works. Bath & Body Works is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DICK’S Sporting Goods, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.8% of DICK’S Sporting Goods shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.1% of Bath & Body Works shares are held by institutional investors. 32.6% of DICK’S Sporting Goods shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Bath & Body Works shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bath & Body Works beats DICK’S Sporting Goods on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Get Free Report)

DICK’s Sporting Goods, Inc. engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

About Bath & Body Works

(Get Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc. is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap. The company was founded by Leslie Herbert Wexner in 1963 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.