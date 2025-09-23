First Financial Corporation Indiana $THFF Shares Purchased by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana (NASDAQ:THFF – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,802 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.13% of First Financial Corporation Indiana worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get First Financial Corporation Indiana alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of THFF. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana by 167.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana in the first quarter worth $213,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana by 33.5% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Corporation Indiana Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ THFF opened at $58.35 on Tuesday. First Financial Corporation Indiana has a 1-year low of $40.57 and a 1-year high of $60.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.59 and a 200-day moving average of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $691.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.48.

First Financial Corporation Indiana Announces Dividend

First Financial Corporation Indiana ( NASDAQ:THFF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. First Financial Corporation Indiana had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 18.44%.The company had revenue of $63.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.28 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Financial Corporation Indiana will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. First Financial Corporation Indiana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on THFF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on First Financial Corporation Indiana from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised First Financial Corporation Indiana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Financial Corporation Indiana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

View Our Latest Report on THFF

About First Financial Corporation Indiana

(Free Report)

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Corporation Indiana (NASDAQ:THFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Corporation Indiana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Corporation Indiana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.