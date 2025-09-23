First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Receives $228.80 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $228.8024.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FSLR shares. Hsbc Global Res raised First Solar to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on First Solar from $241.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on First Solar from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Guggenheim lifted their target price on First Solar from $202.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Glj Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $214.06 target price (up previously from $172.53) on shares of First Solar in a report on Tuesday, August 12th.

First Solar Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $219.20 on Friday. First Solar has a 1 year low of $116.56 and a 1 year high of $262.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.71.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.50. First Solar had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 28.95%.The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. First Solar has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-16.500 EPS. Research analysts forecast that First Solar will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 23,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.47, for a total value of $4,434,958.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 87,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,317,279.66. This trade represents a 21.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $288,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 4,398 shares in the company, valued at $791,640. The trade was a 26.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,315 shares of company stock worth $6,021,305. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 3.9% during the first quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Solar by 1.4% in the first quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,726 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 0.5% in the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 13,278 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 13.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 0.8% in the first quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

