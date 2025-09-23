Forestar Group Inc $FOR Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of Forestar Group Inc (NYSE:FOR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,833 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Forestar Group were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 632,145 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $13,364,000 after buying an additional 47,923 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 491,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,399,000 after buying an additional 99,300 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 489,230 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,342,000 after buying an additional 164,753 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 487,582 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,308,000 after buying an additional 105,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 295,104 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,238,000 after buying an additional 57,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

FOR opened at $25.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.32 and a 200-day moving average of $22.42. Forestar Group Inc has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $34.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Forestar Group ( NYSE:FOR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.13). Forestar Group had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Forestar Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Forestar Group Inc will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on Forestar Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Forestar Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities set a $30.00 target price on Forestar Group and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forestar Group Inc (NYSE:FOR – Free Report).

