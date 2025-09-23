FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR) & Highlands REIT (OTCMKTS:HHDS) Critical Survey

FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR – Get Free Report) and Highlands REIT (OTCMKTS:HHDS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FrontView REIT and Highlands REIT”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FrontView REIT $66.68 million 4.16 -$22.21 million ($1.07) -12.67 Highlands REIT $36.08 million 0.48 -$1.00 million N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Highlands REIT has lower revenue, but higher earnings than FrontView REIT.

0.0% of Highlands REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of FrontView REIT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Highlands REIT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares FrontView REIT and Highlands REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FrontView REIT -43.21% -5.48% -3.33% Highlands REIT -24.37% -4.44% -2.68%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for FrontView REIT and Highlands REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FrontView REIT 1 2 2 0 2.20 Highlands REIT 0 0 0 0 0.00

FrontView REIT currently has a consensus target price of $15.70, suggesting a potential upside of 15.78%. Given FrontView REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe FrontView REIT is more favorable than Highlands REIT.

About FrontView REIT

FrontView REIT specializes in real estate investing.

About Highlands REIT

We are a self-advised and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT) created to own and manage substantially all of the non-core investment properties previously owned and managed by our former parent, InvenTrust Properties Corp., a Maryland corporation (InvenTrust). On April 28, 2016, we were spun-off from InvenTrust through a pro rata distribution (the Distribution) by InvenTrust of 100% of the outstanding shares of our common stock to holders of InvenTrust's common stock. Prior to or concurrent with the separation, we and InvenTrust engaged in certain reorganization transactions that were designed to consolidate substantially all of InvenTrust's remaining non-core investment properties in Highlands.

