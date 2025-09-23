Gadsden Properties (OTCMKTS:GADS) versus Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) Financial Comparison

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Free Report) and Gadsden Properties (OTCMKTS:GADS – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.9% of Elme Communities shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Elme Communities shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Gadsden Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Elme Communities and Gadsden Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elme Communities -5.78% -1.33% -0.78% Gadsden Properties N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Elme Communities has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gadsden Properties has a beta of -7.42, indicating that its share price is 842% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Elme Communities and Gadsden Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elme Communities 0 4 0 0 2.00 Gadsden Properties 0 0 0 0 0.00

Elme Communities presently has a consensus price target of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 9.23%. Given Elme Communities’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Elme Communities is more favorable than Gadsden Properties.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Elme Communities and Gadsden Properties”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elme Communities $241.93 million 6.17 -$13.10 million ($0.15) -112.91 Gadsden Properties N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Gadsden Properties has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Elme Communities.

Summary

Elme Communities beats Gadsden Properties on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Elme Communities

Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The Company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 9,400 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Atlanta metro regions, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space. Focused on providing quality, affordable homes to a deep, solid, and underserved base of mid-market demand, Elme Communities is building long-term value for shareholders.

About Gadsden Properties

Gadsden Properties, Inc. is a Nevada corporation that was formed on December 28, 2010. Gadsden concentrates primarily on investments in high quality income-producing assets, residential developments and other opportunistic commercial properties in secondary and tertiary markets across the United States. The Company derives value from smaller, flexible retail investments that range from $5 million to $50 million and off-market mixed-use properties ranging from $50 million to $250 million. As a result of this chosen strategy, we believe that Gadsden is developing a unique competitive advantage that generally allows the Company to invest in markets and assets that are often overlooked by larger institutional investors, such as publicly-traded REITs and other large institutional investors. As part of its strategy, Gadsden attracts specific sellers that prefer the tax deferral advantages offered through issuing operating partnership units in exchange for their properties. These real estate assets are typically operated by independent owners that are seeking to monetize their real estate holdings, and who are typically not well capitalized or well-seasoned real estate operators. These transactions create a variety of outcomes for Gadsden and the sellers typically resulting in lease-up and value-added opportunities that may not be otherwise achieved.

