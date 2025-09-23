Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,796,671 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 21,619 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 4.3% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $394,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 304,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of AMZN opened at $227.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $227.85 and its 200 day moving average is $209.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.38 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $4,403,237.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,178,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,712,473.16. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,715 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.64, for a total value of $601,752.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $26,548,039.20. This trade represents a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,097,911 shares of company stock worth $5,676,032,574 in the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.30.

Read Our Latest Report on Amazon.com

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.