Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 100,939 Shares of Solid Power, Inc. $SLDP

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 894,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,939 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Solid Power were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Solid Power alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLDP. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Solid Power during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Solid Power by 318.2% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 44,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 33,776 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Solid Power by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 13,258 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Solid Power by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 43,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 14,655 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solid Power during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

Solid Power Price Performance

Solid Power stock opened at $4.55 on Tuesday. Solid Power, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $5.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.92 million, a P/E ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.01 and its 200 day moving average is $2.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Solid Power ( NASDAQ:SLDP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Solid Power had a negative return on equity of 23.13% and a negative net margin of 412.62%.The firm had revenue of $6.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Solid Power from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Solid Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Solid Power

Solid Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

Solid Power, Inc develops solid state battery technologies for the electric vehicles (EV) and other markets in the United States. The company sells its sulfide-based solid electrolyte; and licenses its solid-state cell designs and manufacturing processes. It also produces and sells 0.2, 2, 20 ampere-hour (Ah), and EV cells.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.