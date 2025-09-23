Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 24,862 Shares of Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. $ZGN

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (NYSE:ZGN – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,862 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Ermenegildo Zegna were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Ermenegildo Zegna in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Ermenegildo Zegna in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Ermenegildo Zegna in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 19,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Ermenegildo Zegna Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE ZGN opened at $9.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.21. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $9.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ZGN shares. Oddo Bhf set a $11.50 target price on shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ermenegildo Zegna to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.72.

About Ermenegildo Zegna

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances.

