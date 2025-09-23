Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 30,773 Shares of Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF $PBTP

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (BATS:PBTP – Free Report) by 354.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,773 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PBTP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $932,000. Kelly Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $779,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC raised its position in Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 77,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF Stock Performance

PBTP stock opened at $26.14 on Tuesday. Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $26.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.07.

Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF Profile

The Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (PBTP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with up to five years remaining to maturity. PBTP was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

