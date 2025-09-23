Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 5,802 Shares of Richardson Electronics, Ltd. $RELL

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,081 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,802 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Richardson Electronics were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 7.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,344,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,001,000 after acquiring an additional 95,899 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 43.5% in the first quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 748,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,353,000 after acquiring an additional 227,009 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 98,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 17.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 83,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 12,097 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 78.2% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 49,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 21,646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kathleen Mcnally sold 8,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $84,254.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 45,719 shares in the company, valued at $457,647.19. The trade was a 15.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 33.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RELL stock opened at $10.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.78. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $15.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.36, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.01.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. Richardson Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $51.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.86 million. Equities analysts predict that Richardson Electronics, Ltd. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Richardson Electronics’s payout ratio is currently -300.00%.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and radio frequency (RF), microwave and power components used in semiconductor manufacturing equipment, RF, and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

