Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 58,134 Shares of Invvlu Mu Incm $IIM

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invvlu Mu Incm (NYSE:IIM – Free Report) by 246.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,747 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,134 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Invvlu Mu Incm were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IIM. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invvlu Mu Incm during the first quarter worth about $1,104,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invvlu Mu Incm by 86.5% in the first quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 164,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 76,307 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invvlu Mu Incm by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 50,253 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 20,714 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invvlu Mu Incm in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invvlu Mu Incm by 7.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 265,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after buying an additional 17,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.73% of the company’s stock.

Invvlu Mu Incm Stock Down 0.4%

Invvlu Mu Incm stock opened at $12.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.71 and a 200-day moving average of $11.74. Invvlu Mu Incm has a 1 year low of $10.96 and a 1 year high of $12.94.

Invvlu Mu Incm Announces Dividend

Invvlu Mu Incm Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0771 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Further Reading

