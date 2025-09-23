Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 6,624 Shares of Strattec Security Corporation $STRT

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Strattec Security Corporation (NASDAQ:STRT – Free Report) by 41.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,548 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,624 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Strattec Security were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STRT. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Strattec Security by 137.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,208 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Strattec Security in the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Strattec Security in the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Strattec Security in the 1st quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Strattec Security by 163.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,308 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Rolando Guillot sold 22,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $1,507,535.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 5,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,930.26. This trade represents a 80.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Strattec Security Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STRT opened at $68.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $284.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.31 and its 200 day moving average is $54.56. Strattec Security Corporation has a 12 month low of $31.57 and a 12 month high of $83.00.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The auto parts company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.99. Strattec Security had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $152.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.51 million. Research analysts predict that Strattec Security Corporation will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on STRT shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Strattec Security from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 1st. Zacks Research cut Strattec Security from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Strattec Security Company Profile

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

