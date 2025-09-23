Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 66,422 Shares of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. $ABEO

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO – Free Report) by 49.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,422 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Abeona Therapeutics were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $67,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 11.0% during the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 72,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $520,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 74.1% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 119,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 50,758 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABEO. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

In other Abeona Therapeutics news, Director Mark Alvino sold 13,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $76,724.98. Following the sale, the director directly owned 77,252 shares in the company, valued at $452,696.72. This represents a 14.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph Walter Vazzano sold 25,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $148,908.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 479,168 shares in the company, valued at $2,807,924.48. This represents a 5.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,373 shares of company stock worth $887,922. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ABEO opened at $5.48 on Tuesday. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.93 and a 1 year high of $7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.73 and a quick ratio of 6.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.01 million, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.93.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $2.10. The firm had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 million. Analysts predict that Abeona Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

