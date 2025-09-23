Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires New Holdings in PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF $PFRL

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF (NYSEARCA:PFRL – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 19,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFRL. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,151,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV acquired a new position in PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,138,000. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,124,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF by 1,144.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 46,333 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $958,000.

PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA:PFRL opened at $50.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.73. PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF has a 52-week low of $45.19 and a 52-week high of $51.06.

About PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF

The PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF (PFRL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims for current income by investing mainly in senior floating rate loans of any credit quality from around the world. PFRL was launched on May 17, 2022 and is managed by PGIM.

